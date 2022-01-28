Senior TN cadre IAS officer takes VRS, likely to contest Punjab polls

-
Senior IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre and Resident Commissioner at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan, New Delhi, Jagmohan Singh Raju has taken Voluntary Retirement from service (VRS) and is likely to contest the ensuing Assembly elections from Punjab.
The Tamil Nadu government, according to sources, permitted Raju to take VRS with effect from the afternoon of January 27 under the provision to Rule 16(2) of the All India Services Rules 1958. Incidentally, the three months notice period was waived off for him by the government.
Jagmohan Singh Raju had one and half years of service left when he took VRS on January 27th.
In a letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, the senior IAS officer, said that his conscience was weighed upon by the 'painful conditions' of his home state. He also said that he was pained at the sufferings faced by the youth and the socio-economic disparities in his home state hence his plunge into politics.
The IAS officer in the letter also mentioned that all through his life he was inspired by the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and Periyar E.V. Ramasami. He also said that he intended to return to Punjab and serve the state full time till his last.
Sources in Tamil Nadu told IANS that Jagmohan Singh Raju will be contesting the ensuing Punjab elections and that he was seriously into discussions regarding the same with some political parties.
