'Opposition has the same agenda as Pakistan, to break Punjab,' says PM Modi

Hitting out at the Opposition for making attempts to "break Punjab", Prime Minister on Thursday alleged that their agenda was the same as Pakistan's agenda.

"These people are dreaming of breaking Punjab. These people are ready to join hands with the separatists for power. If these people have to break the country to get power, these people are ready for that too. Their agenda and the agenda of the country's enemies, Pakistan's agenda, is not at all different," said PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Abohar.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said: "Those who don't welcome you in Delhi are asking for votes in Punjab."

The 'Partner in Crime' party of Congress is also telling lies one after the other in Punjab. These are the people who have the government in Delhi. These people, who came to Punjab today and lied to the Sikhs, have not made a single Sikh minister in Delhi.

PM Modi said the government's scheme had made healthcare accessible to all and made medication more affordable for all.

"500 million people of the country are getting the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. With an Ayushman Bharat card, a citizen of Punjab will get free treatment anywhere in India. Another sad thing is that if you go to Bhopal, Ahmedabad or Lucknow with an Ayushman card, you will be treated, but if you go to Delhi, you will be refused treatment in Delhi hospitals," he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, PM Modi said every trade in Punjab had been captured by mafia. Trying to woo cultivators in the aftermath of the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Modi also alleged that the Congress had always betrayed the farmers in Punjab.

Urging people to vote for the on February 20, PM Modi said Punjab now needed a government that would draw inspiration from patriotism. He said only the could resolve the issues of security in Punjab.

PM Modi also appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to the BJP this decade so that a "double-engine government" could work for the welfare of the people in the state.

"Double-engine government in Punjab means fastest development of the state in this decade. Sand mafia and drug mafia will vanish from the state and industries will touch new heights, and there will be new opportunities for employment, self-employment for the youth of Punjab," he said.

