R-Day functions should not be used for political campaigning: Odisha SEC

-
ALSO READ
Sarpanch post auctioned in Odisha Bilesarda panchayat, SEC seeks report
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
13% voter turnout till 10 am in second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls
Congress to hold 'Pratigya Chaupals' in Uttar Pradesh for poll campaigning
-
With the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing panchayat elections in Odisha, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that the approaching Republic Day functions should not be a platform for political campaigning.
After receiving complaints from various quarters about the attendance of political dignitaries in the Republic Day celebrations, the SEC opined that there is no objection to the chief minister, cabinet ministers and ministers of state participating in the functions.
However, their speeches should confine to extolling the achievements of freedom fighters and martyrs in securing freedom of the country, glorification of the nation, and so on, it said, adding that under no circumstances should the event become a platform for political campaigning or for highlighting the achievements of the state government.
The commission has also decided that there shall be no tableau highlighting the achievements of the state government or departments during the celebrations.
The SEC, however, has no objection to the organisation of cultural functions in connection with Republic Day celebrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor