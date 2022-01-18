Assembly poll campaign: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode amid Covid-19

-
The BJP has formulated a fresh campaign strategy for the assembly polls in five states keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind and will hold small physical rallies that will also be streamed live on various social media platforms, party sources said on Tuesday.
BJP president J P Nadda deliberated with several leaders on the campaign strategy and it was decided that all rallies will be in hybrid mode -- top party functionaries will physically address small gatherings and these will be telecast live in multiple areas and streamed on social media platforms.
Top party leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, will hit the campaign trail after January 22, they said.
They said the party has the required infrastructure to connect with the public using technology.
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has imposed restrictions on holding big political rallies till January 22. Thereafter, the poll panel will review the situation and take a call on the future course.
Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 10 and March 7. The election results will be announced on March 10.
