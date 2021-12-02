Rahul asks Punjab leadership to focus on upcoming elections, stay united

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former president on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at his Delhi residence to address internal issues of the state's party unit.

Gandhi, according to sources, asked the state leadership to focus on the upcoming and to unitedly fight the assembly in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar attended the meeting.

As per the sources, Sunil Jakhar had also met separately for almost an hour and expressed his views regarding the infighting in Punjab Congress.

The former Congress president had also met each leader individually. Gandhi's meeting with Punjab CM Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu lasted for almost four hours.

Punjab is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

