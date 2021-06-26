Rahul Gandhi meeting Punjab Congress leaders to resolve crisis in state

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): leader has ramped up efforts to resolve the crisis in Punjab and he is continuously meeting Punjab MLAs, MPs and prominent leaders at his residence.

On Friday, the leaders who reached Rahul Gandhi's residence to attend a meeting included Vijendra Singla, Rana Gurjit Singh, RS MP Shamsher Singh Dhillon, and MLA Lakhvir Singh.

also met a few leaders from Punjab in the evening.

Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dhillon while speaking to the media said that the meeting was held to resolve clashes in the Punjab Congress and added that decisions were made to strengthen the party in the upcoming elections in the state.

Gandhi on Wednesday met many senior Punjab leaders including Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, and Harish Rawat in Delhi amid escalating infighting in the party's state unit.

According to sources Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu will be called by the panel very soon.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh during his recent three-day visit to Delhi did not meet Sonia Gandhi and

A three-member panel had been set up by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit.

The state is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state as well.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place next year.

