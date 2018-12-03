Rahul Gandhi says arrogance of BJP, TRS has made Telangana people cynical

Ahead of his visit to Telangana, President said on Monday that the state was born out of "idealism", but in the last four years the "arrogance and corruption" of the BJP and ruling has made the people "cynical".

"Telangana was born of idealism and great dreams. But, four years of (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) or BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) incompetence, arrogance and corruption has made the people cynical," Gandhi tweeted.

"I am in Telangana today to address public meetings and to assure the great people of this state that the will help fulfil their dreams."



is the BJP's "B" team & KCR operates as Mr Modi's, Telangana Rubber Stamp.



Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's "C" team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/ KCR vote.



Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them! pic.twitter.com/yIt6vlC6Wh — (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2018

With barely two more days left for campaigning to end in Telangana, Gandhi will address two public meetings in the state on Monday.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled for December 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.