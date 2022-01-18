Ratankumar Singh appointed working president of Manipur Congress

-
ALSO READ
BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur Assembly elections
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur
PM security breach: Manipur BJP workers burn effigy of senior Cong leaders
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
-
Kh Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, has been appointed as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party.
Ratankumar's appointment as working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has been approved by the AICC president during the day, party general secretary K C Venu Gopal said.
Ratankumar told reporters at the Congress Bhawan here that he had submitted his resignation from the post of MPCC vice-president on Sunday but not from the party.
Election to the 60-member Manipur House will take place in February-March.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU