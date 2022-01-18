JUST IN
Ratankumar Singh appointed working president of Manipur Congress

Kh Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, has been appointed as its working president

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Kh Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, has been appointed as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party.

Ratankumar's appointment as working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has been approved by the AICC president during the day, party general secretary K C Venu Gopal said.

Ratankumar told reporters at the Congress Bhawan here that he had submitted his resignation from the post of MPCC vice-president on Sunday but not from the party.

Election to the 60-member Manipur House will take place in February-March.

First Published: Tue, January 18 2022. 07:47 IST

