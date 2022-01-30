RLD's Jewar candidate flouts model code, Covid norms; legal actions start

-
ALSO READ
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
BJP ally Apna Dal demands caste-based census, ministry for OBC welfare
Opposition gives adjournment notice in Parliament on Doklam and AFSPA
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
RJD chief Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan
-
Legal proceedings have been initiated against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana, who has prima facie been found violating the model code of conduct for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and flouting COVID-19 norms in Jewar during an election campaign, police said.
The police have taken note of purported videos that surfaced on social media to initiate action against Bhadana and have also informed the local election authorities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar said.
In the video, Bhadana is purportedly seen with a large number of supporters as he went around Astauli village in Dankaur block of Jewar assembly constituency.
The EC has banned physical rallies but permitted door-to-door campaign with a maximum 10 people with a candidate in view of the pandemic.
The video, stated to be shot on January 26, also purportedly showed currency notes being showered on the crowd of supporters during the campaign, which included a loud mobile-music system (DJ).
In the video, Bhadana is seen campaigning with a crowd for the elections. Prima facie, it shows violation of model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols. The in-charge of local Dankaur police station had reported the matter to the returning officer of Jewar on January 26 itself, DCP Kumar said.
The returning officer of Jewar had issued a notice in this connection and further necessary legal proceedings are being carried out, the officer added.
The 64-year-old Bhadana, a Gurjar leader, is a four-time former Lok Sabha member. He is the sitting MLA in the UP assembly from the Meerapur constituency in Muzaffarnagar district but had quit the BJP recently to join the RLD, which has fielded him from the Jewar seat in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
BJP's Dhirendra Singh had won the 2017 election from Jewar, which goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The results will be declared on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU