Telangana polls 2018: Congress-led tie-up giving sleepless nights to TRS

The proposed alliance of Congress, TDP and other parties for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana appears to be giving "sleepless nights" to the ruling TRS, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed here on Thursday.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been making baseless allegations against the opposition leaders out of fear of losing the elections, he claimed.

"The proposed alliance appears to be giving sleepless nights to the ruling TRS," Reddy said.

Taking exception to Rao describing TDP as an 'Andhra party', the Congress leader said Rao should clarify as to why he inducted former TDP leaders T Nageswara Rao, T Srinivas Yadav and P Mahender Reddy, who allegedly never participated in separate Telangana agitation, into his cabinet.



He said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had always been opposed to the formation of Telangana and asked how the TRS and AIMIM were now friendly parties.

"KCR himself did nothing for Telangana State. He did not fight with BJP government at the Centre for funds or other projects to maintain secret friendship," Reddy said after flagging off the Indira Vijaya Ratham (campaign on a Rath) of former party MP V Hanumantha Rao.