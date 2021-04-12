TMC abusing scheduled castes only because they support BJP: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) is abusing Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) only because they support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Speaking at Kalyani Vidhan Sabha constituency, PM Modi said, "Perturbed with fear of losing, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and her party are crossing all lines. Her people are abusing Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) only because they support Bharatiya Janata Party."
"I met a person from Matua community in Bangladesh recently, who said I'm India's first Prime Minister who came to seek Harichand Thakur's blessings in Orakandi. Didi didn't like my Orakandi visit. Didi, the country can see how you have spewed hatred towards Dalits and underprivileged for 10 years," PM Modi added.
The Prime Minister said, "Didi promised to make Kalyani a theme city. But she deputed teams of corrupt people and tolabaaz here. Visionaries like Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and BC Roy wanted to transform Kalyani into a model for modern Bengal but Didi's poor policies have pushed it behind by years."
The Prime Minister later said, "Seeing her defeat, Didi has strategised to stop them from voting and facilitate her goons to rig votes."
The statement comes after four people were killed in Cooch Behar in an open firing of central forces' personnel amidst the polling of the fourth phase on Saturday.
The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU