Paramilitary forces are working as per EC's directions, says CRPF DG

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
Reacting to the allegation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Central forces were working on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions during the state Assembly polls, the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh on Monday clarified that all the paramilitary forces were working as per Election Commission's directions.
Speaking to the media, Kuldiep Singh said, "I'll not comment on what is being said by political parties. I can guarantee that all paramilitary forces and people of their state, who are under EC's responsibility, are working as per EC's directions."
After four people were killed in Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on April 10, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him the main 'conspirator'.
Speaking at a press conference in Siliguri, Banerjee had said: "When BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) knows they are going to lose, and they will lose, that is why it's assimilating all state governments to spread violence in Bengal."
"Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today's incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don't blame central forces as they were working under the Home Minister's order," she had alleged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman district ahead of the fifth phase of polls, asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to disrespect the Central forces guarding people at polling booths by levelling baseless allegations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU