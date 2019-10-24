Trends show hung Assembly in Haryana, BJP-Sena retaining power in Maha

The ruling BJP on Thursday was leading in 40 seats in Haryana, 6 short of the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, but appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra where it established a comfortable lead along with its ally Shiv Sena, according to the Election Commission.



The latest trends available for 86 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was ahead in 25 seats, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 11 constituencies and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2 seats.

Independents were leading in 7 seats, the trends available with the EC indicated.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2014.

In Maharashtra where 288 seats are at stake, the BJP was ahead in 97 constituencies and its ally was leading in 62 seats.

From the Opposition camp, the Nationalist (NCP) was leading in 52 seats and its coalition partner the Congress was ahead in 39 constituencies. Independents were leading in 15 seats.