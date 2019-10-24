JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Haryana Assembly Election 2019 » News

Telangana bypoll results: TRS takes early lead in Huzurnagar Assembly seat
Business Standard

Trends show hung Assembly in Haryana, BJP-Sena retaining power in Maha

The latest trends available for 86 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was ahead in 25 seats, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 11 constituencies and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2 sea

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Congress veteran leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at a counting centre for Assembly election results, in Rohtak. Photo: PTI

The ruling BJP on Thursday was leading in 40 seats in Haryana, 6 short of the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, but appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra where it established a comfortable lead along with its ally Shiv Sena, according to the Election Commission.

Check election results live updates here  

The latest trends available for 86 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was ahead in 25 seats, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 11 constituencies and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2 seats.

Independents were leading in 7 seats, the trends available with the EC indicated.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2014.

In Maharashtra where 288 seats are at stake, the BJP was ahead in 97 constituencies and its ally Shiv Sena was leading in 62 seats.

From the Opposition camp, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was leading in 52 seats and its coalition partner the Congress was ahead in 39 constituencies. Independents were leading in 15 seats.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU