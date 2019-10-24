JUST IN
Neither BJP nor Cong will cross 40-seat mark in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala
Business Standard

Haryana election results: Minister Capt Abhimanyu trailing from Narnaund

From Gharaunda, BJP's Harvinder Kalyan was leading over Congress' Anil Kumar by a margin of 724 votes, as per early trends

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu was trailing from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district to Jannnayak Janta Party candidate, as per early trends.

JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam, who is a former BJP MLA, was leading from Narnaund by a margin of 1,828 votes over Abhimanyu, as per early trends made available by the Election Commission.

From Samalkha segment, Dharam Singh Chhoker of the Congress was leading over his nearest rival Shashi Kant Kaushik of the BJP by a margin of 4,461 votes.

From Gharaunda, BJP's Harvinder Kalyan was leading over Congress' Anil Kumar by a margin of 724 votes, as per early trends.
