TRS failed but BJP govt is committed to Telangana's development: Irani

Asserting that the Modi government at the Centre was committed to the development of Telangana, Union Minister Tuesday alleged that the ruling had 'failed' to take the central schemes to people at the grass root level.

Addressing an election rally at Nizamabad, she said if voted to power, the would provide bicycles at free of cost to girl students from class VII to X, besides scooter at 50 per cent subsidy to young ladies pursuing higher studies.

Highlighting the promises made in the manifesto for December 7 assembly elections in Telangana, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said her party would waive farm loans up to Rs 200,000 and provide free borewell to farmers.

She claimed that as many as 2 million families in were given free gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana scheme and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had sanctioned over 200,000 houses to the state.

"The central government has also connected 44 agricultural markets under eNAM (National Agricultural Market) scheme for the benefit of farmers for better price and better market conditions.

Each and every party worker can proudly say that in these 44 markets, farmers of were able to sell 7.5 lakh tonnes a agricultural goods worth Rs 300 billion," she said.

The minister also assured that notification for filling two lakh job vacancies in the state government would be issued within three months if BJP was voted to power.

Irani noted that Modi government has increased working days under the rural employment scheme, MGNREGA to 150 days from the earlier 100 days and also fund to the extent of Rs 550 billion was given.