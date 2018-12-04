After uniting against TRS, Praja Kutami hopeful of success in Telangana

Having joined hands against the ruling TRS in Telangana, opposition parties are hopeful that the success of their experiment in this southern state will act as a booster dose to form a broader coalition to take on BJP and its allies in the 2019 polls.

The grand alliance 'Praja Kutami' -- comprising Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana (TJS) and -- is taking on the for December 7 state assembly elections.

While the state is witnessing a three-cornered fight between the Praja Kutami, the BJP and the TRS, the opposition alliance has been accusing the ruling party of being an ally of the saffron party. The BJP and the TRS have denied the allegation.

The opposition leaders claimed there a strong "anti-TRS wave" in Telangana and their grand alliance will get more than 75 seats out of the 119 assembly that will go for polling on December 7.

They said the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has already taken a lead to bring together the non-BJP political parties for the 2019 and the first meeting of the grand alliance is scheduled for next week in

"First of all, we are seeking to ensure that the TRS is defeated so that a strong ally of the BJP is eliminated. The poll outcome in Telangana will determine how the grand alliance will emerge at the Centre to take on the BJP," K told in an interview.

He alleged that the TRS government has been supporting the BJP all along and for that reason the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is not commenting on corruption and has not spoken about the Rafale deal.

Stating that the success of 'Praja Kutami' in Telangana will help forge a strong alliance at the Centre, said there would be pre-poll and post-poll alliances in different states, taking into account the interest of each state.

For instance, a pre-poll alliance is not possible in where the Left is fighting against and in where the Left parties are fighting against the ruling TMC.

However in Bihar, there is "already an understanding" for a pre-poll alliance between Lalu Yadav's RJD, Congress, and Similarly in Tamil Nadu, and have a tie-up and in the alliance with JD(S) will continue, he said.

"The Maha Kutami at the Centre will be formed according to the interest of the states. Some may have an alliance at local level, but after elections those opposing BJP will come together," said.

Echoing similar views, TDP's polit bureau member and former -- who is contesting from the Khammam constituency -- said the alliance with its rival party Congress in Telangana was a "democratic compulsion".

"We have to save our democracy. On one side, TRS does not want TDP in the state. In fact, the KCR's career began from TDP but he is telling he will not allow TDP to be in Telangana. On the other side, BJP does not want any regional force to emerge. Because of this type of dictatorship in the state and at the Centre, we have to go for a grand alliance at the Centre also," he explained.

Asserting that the impression created by the TRS that TDP was anti-Telangana is "totally wrong," Rao said that as a he had given his voice vote in favour of a separate Telangana in 2014.

"I was the first person to give the voice vote in Parliament in February 2014 to pass the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act," he said.

The TDP has strong roots in Telangana and it is not just an Andhra party, he added.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Uttam Reddy's wife Nalamada Padmavati Reddy, who is contesting for second time from Kodad constituency in district, said the next election would be all about restoring the country's democracy.

"That will be the last if the BJP comes back to power at the Centre. ( Narendra) Modi wants to change the Constitution of to hold election once in 25 years. This is not the our forefathers had fought for and therefore all non-BJP political parties have to come together," she claimed.

She exuded confidence that Congress-led alliance will get a comfortable majority in Telangana, but alleged that in such an eventuality the BJP may try to disrupt the government formation and give more time to to buy the MLAs.