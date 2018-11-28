TRS is 'B team' of RSS and BJP, aims to defeat Cong: Rahul in Telangana

JUST IN
People to cast decisive votes in TRS' favour in Telangana polls: KCR's son
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Kosgi 

Rahul Gandhi

Mounting a scathing attack on Telangana's ruling TRS, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it the "B team" of the RSS and BJP.

"TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it's Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. It's a B team of the RSS and BJP," he told an election rally here.

The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of opposition parties that includes N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state. The TRS and BJP are contesting the assembly polls separately.

He also assailed the TRS of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and said the two parties wanted to ensure that the BJP was not defeated in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

"The aim of TRS and AIMIM is to see to it that the Congress is not able to defeat BJP at the national level," he said.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 14:35 IST

