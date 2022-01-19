UP Assembly elections: Hathras victim's family will not contest polls

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses party workers ahead of UP Assembly polls
BSP supremo Mayawati demands strict action in Dalit girl murder case
Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', achievement if Cong retains its seats: Maurya
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Monday for a week-long tour
-
The family of the 19-year-old Hathras victim has turned down a proposal to contest the UP Assembly elections.
"We have not been approached by anyone so far. Our aim is to get justice for my sister. If anyone wants to approach us, they are welcome but, so far, no one has contacted us," said the victim's younger brother.
Asked about the Unnao rape victim's mother contesting the elections, he said: "The verdict in their case has been delivered and the accused has been convicted."
The family's reaction came amid reports that the Congress had offered them a ticket for the elections.
The 19-year-old Hathras girl had been gang-raped by four men in September 2020 and she died ten days later in a Delhi hospital. Her mortal remains were cremated in the dead of the night by the local administration despite protests by the family.
The incident led to national outrage and became a major political issue, focusing on atrocities on Dalits.
UP Congress general secretary Shyam Sundar Upadhyaya meanwhile said: "No decision in this regard has been taken so far, but the party will ticket to people who have been victimised so that they can be empowered and fight for their own rights and help others too."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has given the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, had gone to meet the family of the rape and murder victim in Hathras in October 2020, a few days after the girl died in a Delhi hospital. Assuring the family of all possible help, the Gandhi siblings had then said no one can stop them from standing for justice and truth.
--IANS
amita/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU