UP polls: Notice to BJP office-bearer for model code violation

-
ALSO READ
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
-
An office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was issued a notice on Tuesday for breaching model code of conduct with a communal social media post, according to an official order.
The notice was issued to Anand Chaudhary, the publicity head of the BJP in Bulandshahr Assembly area, by the office of the deputy district collector, who is also the returning officer of the constituency.
"A post has been made by you on social media in favour of BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary. The facts mentioned by you in the post do not conform to model code of conduct and are a violation of the model code of conduct," the notice stated, mentioning a line targeted at a minority community.
The publicist has been asked to respond to the notice within two days of receiving it as to what were the conditions that led to the violation of the poll code and why action should not be taken against it.
"If your response is not received within the stipulated time period, it would be considered that you do not have anything to say and further action would be taken accordingly and you will be responsible for it," the notice stated.
The Bulandshahr Assembly seat is currently held by BJP's Usha Sirohi.
She had won the bypolls to the seat in November 2020 after the death of her husband Virendra Singh Sirohi, who had won the constituency in the 2017 polls.
Bulandshahr goes to polls on February 10 and election results will be announced on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU