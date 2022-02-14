UP Assembly Elections: Muslim girls feel safe under BJP rule, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
UP Assembly polls: BJP finalises candidates for first three phases
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP up against the Muslim challenge
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Assembly elections said that Muslim girls feel safe under the rule of the Yogi Adityanath led government.
"The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now," said PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat
Making reference to the law and order situation in the state, PM Modi said, "Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble while going for studies because of eve-teasers on streets. They now have a sense of security after criminals were taken to tasks by our government."
Further slamming Samajwadi Party over changing alliance partners in every election, PM Modi said When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh,"
Currently, the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party is contesting the 2022 Assembly elections in an alliance with the Jayant Chaudhary led Rashtriya Lok Dal and other small parties.
The SP had contested the 2017 Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress.
Meanwhile, the SP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Mayawati led Bahujan Samajwadi Party.
Voting for the second phase in the UP elections is currently underway for 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.
The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU