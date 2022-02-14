Assembly polls 2022: Uttar Pradesh phase 2, Goa polling underway

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Voting for Assembly elections in Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in both states.
In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, began voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.
While Goa will see all of their 40 assembly seats going to polls in a single phase. Voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The voting will be held in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Total 586 candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
As per the set norms, the campaigning for the elections in these states ended on Saturday (February 12) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.
In the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu.
In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim seat.
Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will also begin on Monday at 8 am.
Besides Uttar Pradesh and Goa, the counting of votes for the Assembly polls of the five states including Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be held on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU