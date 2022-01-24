UP has set benchmark of development in every field in last 5 years: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in every field in the last five years and asserted that the multi-dimensional development of the state will continue to play a leading role in 'new India'.
Tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's message to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh's 73rd foundation day, Modi also said new opportunities have been created in the state.
"Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in every field in the last five years. Due to this, while life of the people of the state has been made easier, new opportunities have also been created," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"I am sure that the multi-dimensional development of Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in new India" he said.
Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU