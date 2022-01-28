UP polls: BJP declares 91 candidates, 13 ministers find place in list

The on Friday released a list of 91 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, giving tickets to 13 ministers and repeating its sitting MLA in Ayodhya.

The party dropped Co-Operative Affairs Minister Mukut Bihari Verma, whose son Gaurav will be contesting from his Kaiserganj seat in Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi has been fielded from Deoria.

The repeated its sitting MLA from Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta.

The ministers who have been fielded include Siddharth Nath Singh, who will contest from Allahabad West, and Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', who will be in the fray from Allahabad South.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has also found a place in the list.

