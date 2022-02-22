BJP and allies will form govt in UP with over 300 seats, says Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
CSK to win IPL 2021 final, Jadeja will be Man of the Match: Vaughan
How are India's equity markets expected to perform in December?
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
Samvat 2078: What are Andrew Holland's favourite themes and sectors - Q&A
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP and its allies will form the government in Lucknow by winning over 300 seats in the state Assembly polls.
In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Shah said, "Bua aur Babuwa (aunt-nephew) ruled UP for 15 years but did not even build toilets for the poor. The BJP has constructed the toilets for 2.61 crore poor houses."
Attacking the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "If Akhilesh's government comes to power then people facing criminal cases like Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail."
Praising the work of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister said that "Yogi Sarkar has done a reduction of 72 per cent in dacoity, 62 per cent in robbery, 29 per cent in kidnapping and 50 per cent in rape cases".
The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first three phases of the elections have been concluded.
Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU