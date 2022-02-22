Double engine govt of BJP building Ram temple, says Yogi Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
State polls: Plane charters lose out to FB, Google as campaigns go digital
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday wondered if Congress could have built Ram temple, saying it's now being constructed because of the double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the state.
Addressing a public rally at Bikapur in Ayodhya, he said, "Could Congress have constructed Ayodhya's Ram Temple? Could the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) have done it? Could 'babua' (Akhilesh yadav of the Samajwadi Party) have done it? Will those, who fired at Ram bhakts, would have built it? Will those, who locked Ram Temple, would have built it? Who is building it?. It's the double engine government of the BJP."
Attacking the SP chief, he said, "Samajwadi Party is with terrorists. They don't want the state to develop. the BJP's double engine government is working to establish a 'Ram Rajya'. The BJP will give a strong and stable government in the state."
Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU