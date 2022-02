Uttar Pradesh polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Varanasi on Wednesday

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Congress MP and party's General Secretary Vadra will visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi,

The Congress leader will pay obeisance at Seer Goverdhanpur on Wednesday morning.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary. The State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14 earlier.

The political parties including BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party requested the poll panel to change the date as the Guru Ravidas followers would not be able to vote if elections were held two days before the festival as they embark on an annual pilgrimage to Varanasi on the Guru's birth anniversary.

Priyanka Gandhi, during her visit to today, will also campaign in the poll-bound state. She will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Kanpur cantt and Kidwai Nagar. This will be followed by a door-to-door campaign at Sisamau and Arya Nagar. She will then participate in Mahila Shakti Garjana at Govindnagar, Kanpur.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. Two phases of the election have been completed. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

