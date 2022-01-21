Uttarakhand polls: Congress CEC to meet today for selection of candidates

-
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will meet on Friday at 4 pm through video conferencing for the selection of candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that a decision on taking back Harak Singh Rawat into the party is not for him to take and the party leadership has to take a call on the matter.
"I am not angry with anyone. Congress high command has to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat will be inducted into the party or not. I will accept whatever decision the Congress party takes. I am not in the capacity to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat should be inducted into the party or not," Rawat told ANI.
Harak Singh Rawat was one of the 10 MLAs who left the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP. With assembly polls in the state less than a month away, he wants to go back to Congress but Harish Rawat, who is chairman of the party's campaign committee for the polls, is seen to be against the proposal.
Sources said Harish Rawat is uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has apprised the party leadership about his views. He is learnt have said that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he is coming with a set of conditions and demands.
Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP for "anti-party activities". He has expressed a desire to join Congress but suspense remains regarding his re-induction.
The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the last Assembly election, BJP secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.
