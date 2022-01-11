Cong chief Sonia Gandhi forms campaign, manifesto panels for Punjab polls

The on Tuesday formed a manifesto committee headed by party MP Partap Singh Bajwa and a Sunil Jakhar-led campaign panel for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

president set up a 20-member manifesto committee with Bajwa as the chairman, Manpreet Badal as co-chairman and party MP Amar Singh as convenor.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, Rana Gurjeet, Jaiveer Shergill, JS Dhaliwal, Anil Vij, KK Agarwal, Manju Bansal, Vijay Kalra and Surjit Swaich are among those included in the manifesto panel.

Gandhi also set up a 25-member campaign committee headed by Jakhar, which has Amarpreet Singh Lally as co-chairman and party MP Ravneet Bittu as the convenor.

The campaign committee includes the likes of Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Amarinder Raja Warring, Pargat Singh, Hardip Kingra, Emmaneul Masih and Charan Singh.

State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, working presidents of state Congress, All India Committee secretaries from Punjab, and frontal organisation chiefs of the state Congress will be permanent invitees to both the panels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)