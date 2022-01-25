Uttarakhand polls: Parties battle it out on social media amid rally ban

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Uttarakhand HC asks EC if virtual rallies/online voting viable options
-
With Covid curbs in place and less than a month to go for the February 14 Assembly polls, both the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand are making the optimum use of social media to reach out to voters.
Amid the ban on poll rallies, the BJP has already held 18 virtual meetings through its two studios set up in Dehradun and Haldwani, party's IT head Himanshu Sangtani told PTI.
The meetings have been addressed by a host of party leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Vijay Bahuguna, he said.
"The chief speaker and the candidate join the electorate through these studios at these virtual meetings and we stream the address live through Facebook, Twitter and YouTube," he said.
"Each of the virtual meetings held so far got around one lakh views on an average," Sangtani said.
With Covid curbs likely to be eased from February 1, more virtual rallies to be addressed by the party's star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda will be held, he said.
The schedule of the programme of the party's star campaigners is being worked out in Delhi, he said.
Social media platforms like Facebook are also being used by the party to connect with the electorate, party functionaries here said.
"There are around 35 lakh Facebook users in Uttarakhand and we have reached out to about 20 lakh of them," BJP's internet media cell head Shekhar Verma said.
When asked whether candidates have a disadvantage due to the restrictions on actual poll rallies, Verma said though there can be no substitute to actual meetings that help the candidates connect directly with voters, with the smartphone in almost all hands, the option of social media outreach has also become hassle-free.
The Congress has also deployed it's team of 400 social media volunteers to spread the party's message via around 1,500 party workers using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and around 150 of its official WhatsApp groups, party's media cell coordinator Amarjeet Singh told PTI.
A team of 50 content creators conceives and designs the matter to be floated in the form of audio-video clips or cartoons to take the failures of BJP government and the achievements of previous Congress governments to the masses through social media platforms, he said
"For example, around 50,000 users joined the party's campaign of Char Dham, Char Kam, which was trending across social media platforms on Monday," Singh claimed.
The Congress launched the theme song of the party's election campaign, "Char Dham Char Kam", in Dehradun on Monday, making four promises to people if elected to power.
The promises included Rs 40,000 per annum to five lakh families in the state and not letting the LPG cylinder price cross Rs 500.
The party has not held many virtual meetings so far except the few addressed by Harish Rawat from Delhi for Almora and Didihat constituencies as most prominent party leaders were in the national capital until recently, he said.
" Now, most of them are back and the process will pick up momentum in the coming days. Easing of Covid curbs likely from February 1 will also bring some relief to us as larger rallies of around 500 people will be possible," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU