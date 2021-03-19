West Bengal polls: TMC replaces candidates in four Assembly constituencies

-
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday replaced candidates in Nadia district's Kalyani constituency, North 24 Pargana district's Ashoknagar constituency and Amdanga constituency and Birbhum district's Dubrajpur constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
According to the list, the new names include Aniruddha Das who will be contesting from the Kalyani Assembly constituency of the Nadia district.
Narayan Goswami and Rafiqur Rehman have been fielded from the Ashoknagar and Amdanga constituencies of the North 24 Pargana district, respectively.
Debabrata Saha will contest from the Dubrajpur Assembly constituency of the Birbhum district.
Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
