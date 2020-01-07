Will run positive campaign, not abuse anyone: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The National Convener of Delhi's ruling on Monday said his party will run a positive campaign for the February 8 Assembly elections and will not indulge in the politics of abuse.

Speaking to the media, he said the Assembly elections here will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work.

He urged people to vote for him only if they think the party has done some good work in the last five years.

"Vote for us if you think that we have done work. If we haven't, don't vote for us. I am sure in the last 70 years, no Chief Minister in the country had said this," said Kejriwal.

He said this will be the first election in India where people will vote for schools, hospitals and roads.

"This will be the first time in the history of India that votes will be cast on the basis of improvement in schools, health scheme, roads, free travel for women and free electricity."

He said the people have elected the AAP for the city and the BJP for the MCD and the Centre.

"Centre is responsible for the police and land, while the MCD is responsible for garbage," he said adding that people have seen the BJP's work at these levels.

He said his party has worked without discrimination.

"We will go to each house. We will tell them that if the government changes, the work started by us will be stopped. We worked without seeing the political affiliation of the people. We did not see if they are from BJP or Congress. We are not asking them to leave their parties," said Kejriwal.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is campaigning for the BJP for the Delhi polls, can highlight issues which he feels the AAP has not addressed.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.