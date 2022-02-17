'Will send Lakhimpur culprit and his protectors to jail', says Akhilesh

president on Wednesday condemned the state government over grant of bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur case, saying he would ensure that the culprit and his protectors go to prison when he comes to power.

"The minister's son who trampled farmers has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. SP assures you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronising them," Yadav said addressing an election meeting here.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Mishra was recently granted bail and released from Lakhimpur Kheri jail after his arrest in October last year.

Faced with continuous attack on the law and order situation during his government, Yadav said those who want to take law in their hands need not vote for his party in the coming elections.

He alleged that Yogi Adityanath is the only chief minister in the country who has withdrawn cases lodged by himself.

"'Baba ji' (Adityanath) is levelling allegations the most but see the work of his government too. Was a trader not beaten by police leaving him dead? Yadav said referring to the incident wherein a 36-year-old businessman from Kanpur had died mysteriously inside a hotel room in Gorakhpur following a police raid.

There would not have been a Lakhimpur-like incident in a world where a peaceful 'dharna' by farmers was going on and a Jeep' (car) comes and tramples them," he added.

Addressing another rally in Kannauj's Tirwa area, Yadav said conspiracies are being hatched by the to defame the city.

Attacking IPS officer Asim Arun, who took voluntary retirement to contest from Kannauj, without taking his name, Yadav said, "Those who extorted and looted in their entire life have shed their (police) uniform and are contesting polls.

Seeking votes in return for creating a "new UP", he said, if SP comes to power, all vacant posts in the state police will be filled and additional posts too will be created.

The SP president, who has already promised implementation of the old pension scheme for government employees, also tried to woo the unemployed youth with a promise to relax the age limit for government jobs.

"Due to coronavirus, many people have crossed the age limit for getting jobs. If we have to give age relaxation, then Samajwadis will also work in this direction," he said.

Yadav claimed that workers have gone numb due to voting pattern so far in the ongoing assembly elections.

Auraiya and Kannauj will go to poll on February 20 in the third phase of polling.

