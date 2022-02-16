BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj', 'goonda raj': PM Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday said that having a BJP government in means control over rioters, 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj' which was prevalent during previous regimes.

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi said the enthusiasm of people shows that the BJP will get their support in the remaining five phases of polling in UP as well.

"A BJP government in UP means freedom to celebrate festivals, safety of sisters and daughters. Our government here means continuous work for the welfare of the poor and double speed work on Centre's schemes," he said.

Modi's rally covered nine assembly segments of Sitapur district that will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)