Academy promises 'appropriate action' over Will Smith incident

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent a letter to its members addressing the incident that occurred at the Oscars ceremony, when Hollywood star Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The letter, obtained by 'Variety', states that Academy leadership is "upset and outraged" over the altercation and how it "overshadowed" a celebration of the film industry community.
"Sunday's telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour on stage by a nominee," the message begins.
The letter, signed by Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, also promises that the "Academy's Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Smith." The group intends to meet Wednesday night and is expected to discuss the incident.
The Academy also released a statement regarding the incident shortly after the awards ceremony concluded on Sunday evening: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."
