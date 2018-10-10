Accused of shielding Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap quits as MAMI board member

Filmmaker Anurag Wednesday said he has decided to step down as the board member of Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI).

The 46-year-old director has been a member of the board ever since it was set up.

Kashyap, who has been accused of shielding director in an alleged sexual harassment case, said he will come back only after clearing his name.

"In the light of the current events, I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it, is cleared," he tweeted.

In the light of the current events , I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it , is cleared. — Anurag (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

Last year, a woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, and Madhu Mantena, had alleged that Bahl behaved inappropriately with her during a trip to Goa in 2015.

In another tweet, denied that he remained in the case and said that he will keep on fighting the "accusations" that come his way.

On the other hand I vehemently deny to have stayed silent on the issue & not doing anything about it for years. Can’t explain further to people who don’t understand due process, legalities. Have been resilient through all accusations , keep flinging them my way. — (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

"The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don't read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around, I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing," he said.

The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don’t read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around , I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing. — (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

"Let the purging continue .. it's as good a time as any for all of us to introspect, look into ourselves and see how we all have been complicit in so much, with our silence, forced by fear of consequence or by choice," he added.

The filmmaker, however, said he has begun to question himself about the interactions he had with opposite sex for a while now.

Let the purging continue .. it’s as good a time as any for all of us to introspect , look into ourselves and see how we all have been complicit in so much,with our silence, forced by fear of consequence or by choice. — (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

"And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by 'No', most times it's before that 'No' is uttered. And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent. It varies from person to person.

I feel like just apologising for being a man. I use to feel I have come a long way from growing up in a smalltown &today I feel like somehow I am still there. There is so much I really don’t see & also see others around me pretending to see & I feel ,”inko bhi kahan dikhta hai” — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

"It's our conditioning, even for the most woke people. Most of us are still learning, everyone who claims to know what it means, and I talk about us men, we really don't know. None of us knows. It can't and should not be defined so simply," he wrote.