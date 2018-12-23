Assamese film Rainbow Fields bags award for best narrative at US festival

Assamese film "Xhoixobote Dhemalite" (Rainbow Fields), which deals with the sensitive issue of children growing up in violent times, has bagged an award at a US festival for best narrative feature.

The Bidyut Kotoky-directed film won the award at the recently-concluded Erie International Film Festival (EIFF) in

An elated Kotoky, who is based in Mumbai, said, "We always believe that Xhoixobote Dhemalite' is a film for the world in Assamese language. This recognition from half way across the globe re-affirms our faith. This continues to reinforce what I always believe - the colour of emotions is same everywhere."



Victor Banerjee, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said the "subtle message of the futility of mindless violence that has crept into our mischievous political psyches is the understated theme of the film."



The film has won a number of awards at international festivals.

The film has won a number of awards at international festivals.

In August, it bagged the best screenplay award at in It had received nominations in five categories.

A month before that, "Xhoixobote Dhemalite" became the first Assamese film to be commercially released in the US. Besides, it had won three awards, including that of best film, in the Love International Film Festival,

Based on true events, the film also features seasoned actors like Banerjee, Nakul Vaid, Naved Aslam, and

The film is produced by 'India Stories', a Mumbai-based production house and co-produced by Kotoky's Dhruv Creative Productions and US-based Kurmasana Kreates.

