Coroanvirus impact: Primetime Emmy Awards going online for 2020 edition

The 72nd Primetime will be held virtually this year due to pandemic.

The development comes a day after the nominations for the annual award ceremony was announced.

The ceremony, which was originally to be held atMicrosoft Theaterhere, will now be shot from the actors' homes across the US.

It will take place on September 20.

According to Variety, Emmy executive producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, have sent a letter to all the acting nominees, asking them to be prepare to participate in the ceremony from their homes.

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.

"We're going to make you look fabulous we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," the letter read.

They said that the world is going through a challenging time and it is not yet safe for everyone to assemble for an event like the Emmys.

"We'll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story," the letter said.

As for the dress code, the letter said the nominees have the freedom to decide what to wear given the informal theme of the ceremony.

"If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3 am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!



"We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc," it stated.

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)