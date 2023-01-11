Golden Globe 2023: Mike White's 'The White Lotus' wins Best Limited Series

Amanda Seyfried and Evan Peters were named the Best Performance by an actress and actor and 'The White Lotus' lifted the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards.

For the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television, 'The White Lotus' competed with, 'Black Bird', 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'The Dropout' and 'Pam & Tommy'.

Mike White, who took the award for the series, was in a mood for fun as he said while accepting the award: "I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I am drunk. Thank you HBO. Thank you HFPA."

To the cast, he quipped: "I would take a bullet for you, not in the heart, maybe in the foot or something."

'The White Lotus' follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain whose stay is affected by their various psychosocial dysfunctions.

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television was won by Seyfried for 'The Dropout', based on documents of the disgraced biotechnology company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Others in the category who were nominated included Jessica Chastain ('George and Tammy'), Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Lily James ('Pam & Tommy') and Julia Roberts ('Gaslit').

Taron Egerton ('Black Bird'), Colin Firth ('The Staircase'), Andrew Garfield ('Under the Banner of Heaven') and Sebastian Stan ('Pam & Tommy') were competing against Evan Peters ('Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story').

Peters won the honour for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television.

'Dahmer' is about the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

