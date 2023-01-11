Golden Globes 2023: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' wins Best Screenplay

'The Banshees of Inisherin' was feted with with Best Screenplay, Motion Picture at the ongoing 80th here.

The film was competing in the category against 'Tar', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Women Talking' and 'The Fabelmans'.

Martin McDonagh, who has directed, written, and co-produced film, joked while taking the honour on stage.

He wrote: "Thankyou. I wrote the script for donkey and horse. I wrote Colin and Brandon. Their nuanced performance blew me. Thank you all."

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also star.

It reunites Farrell and Gleeson, who previously worked together on McDonagh's directorial debut 'In Bruges'.

The Golden Globes 2023 is streaming on Lionsgate Play in India.

