Sonu Sood beats Akshay to top celebrity performance in lockdown: Check list

#6 Virat Kohli
The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) survey on the performance of celebrities during the lockdown. Virat Kohli came on 6th place on the list with a score of 46.7 per cent by corporates and 49 per cent by consumers.
#5 Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu ranked fifth with 39 per cent rating by corporates and 50.7 per cent by consumers. IIHB interviewed 110 corporate and reached out to 550 consumers to rate the performance of celebrities.
#4 Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana was ranked fourth with 45.2 per cent rating by Corporates and 58.8 per cent by consumers.
#3 Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan received 59.1 per cent rating by corporates and 65 per cent by consumers.
#2 Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar got a positive rating of 68.4 per cent amongst corporates and a score of 78.7 per cent amongst consumers. He grabbed headlines after he donated Rs 25 crore for the PM Cares Fund.
#1 Sonu Sood
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has topped the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) survey. Sood was rated best with a 78.5 per cent positive rating by corporates and a 86.4 per cent positive rating by consumers for his efforts to help migrant workers.