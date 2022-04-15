'Time to work on new film': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri teases 'The Delhi Files'

-
ALSO READ
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri to get 'Y' category security
Upload 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs
Reduce VAT on fuel instead of making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: Cong MLA
'If Kashmir Files can be made, Lakhimpur Files also needs to be produced'
'The Kashmir Files' hits yet another milestone, enters Rs 200-crore club
-
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled "The Delhi Files".
The filmmaker, whose last film "The Kashmir Files" raked in big numbers at the box office but also courted controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter.
"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted.
In a follow-up post, he wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles", hinting at the new film's title but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.
"The Kashmir Files", which released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.
It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar.
Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.
The movie also sparked a debate among political parties after several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, gave it exemption from entertainment tax.
Before "The Kashmir Files", the filmmaker directed "The Tashkent Files" based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966.
His other film credits include "Chocolate" and erotic thrillers "Hate Story" and "Zid".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor