Bank credit grows by 6.02%; deposits up by 9.87%, RBI data shows

-
ALSO READ
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
Banking Reset 2.0: Tectonic changes are underway in Indian banking
-
Bank credit grew by 6.02 per cent to Rs 108.69 lakh crore and deposits increased by 9.87 per cent to Rs 152.17 lakh crore in the fortnight ended May 7, 2021, RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended May 8, 2020, bank advances stood at Rs 102.52 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.50 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on May 07, 2021, released on Monday.
Bank credit had grown by 5.71 per cent and deposits by 10.28 per cent in the previous fortnight ended April 23, 2021.
In fiscal year 2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU