Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate to 8% as part of festive offer

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to Watch Today: IndusInd Bank, Delhivery, Websol, BoM, Alok Inds
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif slashes fuel prices after 4 rounds of massive hike
HDFC hikes home loan rates for existing customers by 5 bps effective May 1
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
BofA slashes Nifty target to 16k by Dec on inflation, rate hikes concerns
-
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Sunday announced a cut in interest rate on home loans to 8 per cent as part of its festive offer.
The bank currently offers home loans starting at 8.3 per cent. The rate varies depending on the borrower's credit score.
The Pune-based lender has also slashed interest rate on personal loans to 8.9 per cent from the existing 11.35 per cent effective Monday (October 17, 2022), BoM said in a statement.
The lender has already waived processing fee for its gold, home and car loans under the 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer.
By introducing this offer, the bank is offering one of the lowest interest rates in retail loans, especially home and personal loans, in the banking industry.
Market leader State Bank of India (SBI) and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd are offering discounted interest rates on home loans beginning at 8.40 per cent.
At a time when interest rates are rising across the spectrum in line with the rising policy rates, BoM is making retail loans cheaper to bring cheer among customers during the festive season, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 18:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU