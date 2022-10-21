Banks' loans rose 17.9% in two weeks to Oct 7, deposit up 9.6%: RBI data

JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian banks' loans rose 17.9% in the two weeks to Oct. 7 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.6%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday

Topics
Indian Banks | Reserve Bank of India | Indian banks loans

Reuters  |  Oct 21 

Banks

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17.9% in the two weeks to Oct. 7 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.6%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 2.30 trillion rupees ($27.78 billion) to 128.60 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.

Non-food credit rose 2.31 trillion rupees to 128.39 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 11.55 billion rupees to 206.33 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.41 trillion rupees to 172.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.8740 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:39 IST

`
