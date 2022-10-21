Banks' loans rose 17.9% in two weeks to Oct 7, deposit up 9.6%: RBI data

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17.9% in the two weeks to Oct. 7 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.6%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 2.30 trillion rupees ($27.78 billion) to 128.60 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.

Non-food credit rose 2.31 trillion rupees to 128.39 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 11.55 billion rupees to 206.33 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.41 trillion rupees to 172.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.8740 Indian rupees)

