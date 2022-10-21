Banks' loans rose 17.9% in two weeks to Oct 7, deposit up 9.6%: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Competition for funds drives SBI to hike savings deposit rate by 30 bps
As deposit rates rise, where should you park your money?
Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment
Private banks show healthy loan, deposit growth in Q2, Casa share dips QoQ
Higher FD rates will not lure equity market investors for now: Analysts
-
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17.9% in the two weeks to Oct. 7 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.6%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 2.30 trillion rupees ($27.78 billion) to 128.60 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.
Non-food credit rose 2.31 trillion rupees to 128.39 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 11.55 billion rupees to 206.33 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 2.41 trillion rupees to 172.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.
Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)
($1 = 82.8740 Indian rupees)
((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU