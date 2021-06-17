CBI books Ruchi Global, its directors for Rs 188 crore bank fraud

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda tanks 5% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside
Bank of Baroda Q4 result preview: Here is what leading brokerages expect
Dip in PAT, weak asset quality: What to track in Bank of Baroda's Q3 result
BoB reports net loss of Rs 1,046 cr in Q4, to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr
Ruchi Soya shareholders okay appointment of Ramdev on board; stock up 4.5%
-
The CBI has filed an FIR against Ruchi Global Limited and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by Bank of Baroda to the tune of Rs 188.35 crore, officials said on Wednesday.
The agency carried out searches at the premises of the accused at six locations in Indore, Mumbai and Bangalore, they said.
The agency has booked Ruchi Global Limited and its directors Umesh Shahra, Saket Barodia and Ashutosh Mishra in the case pertaining to the alleged fraud between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017.
It is alleged that the accused fraudulently indulged in diversion of funds, speculation transactions, non-routing of sale proceeds in consortium bank accounts, transactions with related parties/sister concerns, etc., the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
The company was doing business with related entities having a common address with directors being employees of the accused company, Bank of Baroda alleged in its complaint, which is now part of the CBI FIR.
It is alleged that the transactions with these companies were sham to inflate sales figures.
The accused company allegedly made accounting entries with several firms without having genuine business transactions to divert the borrowed amount through non-fund based facility, it said.
These accommodating entries helped in increasing higher credit facilities, it alleged.
The alleged action caused loss of approximately Rs 188.35 crore to the lending banks, the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU