Viral Acharya unable to continue as deputy governor beyond July 23: RBI
Business Standard

Congress blames govt for Acharya's RBI exit, terms it economic manhandling

Acharya is the third top official to quit RBI before completing their term. The first was former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and second Governor Urjit Patel

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Viral Acharya, Deputy governor, RBI

Hours after Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya quit, the Congress slammed the Modi government saying the government changes but issues of manhandling remain.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "Government changes, but issues of economic manhandling remain.

"RBI Deputy Governor, Viral Acharya adds his name to the long list of experts who attempted to show the 'Mirror of Truth' to the BJP regime. Four economic advisors, 2 RBI Governors and a Niti Aayog Vice Chairman has resigned earlier."

According to sources, Acharya, who joined as the RBI Deputy Governor in January 2017, was against the central bank's decision on repeated cuts of repo rates to support the government's public spending and consumption boost measures to tackle the slowing growth.

 
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:14 IST

