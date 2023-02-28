JUST IN
Business Standard

ESAF Bank, V-Guard partners to finance solar rooftop power systems

ESAF Small Finance Bank and electric equipment manufacturer V-Guard Industries signed an agreement to provide financing options to customers looking to install solar rooftop power systems

Topics
ESAF Microfinance | V-Guard | solar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock

ESAF Small Finance Bank and electric equipment manufacturer V-Guard Industries signed an agreement to provide financing options to customers looking to install solar rooftop power systems.

Under the agreement, ESAF Bank will provide various financing options, including loans and attractive installment payment plans, a statement said.

With the strategic alliance with ESAF Bank, it said, consumers can opt to finance up to 80 per cent of the total cost of the rooftop solar power system, including the cost of installation for residential or commercial applications.

This collaboration will not only reduce the burden on customers to make an upfront payment but also enable them to generate their own electricity, thereby reducing their dependence on the grid, it said.

This partnership will enable customers to switch to clean energy with ease and affordability, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:53 IST

