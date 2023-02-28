ESAF Bank, V-Guard partners to finance solar rooftop power systems

ESAF Small Bank and electric equipment manufacturer Industries signed an agreement to provide financing options to customers looking to install rooftop power systems.

Under the agreement, ESAF Bank will provide various financing options, including loans and attractive installment payment plans, a statement said.

With the strategic alliance with ESAF Bank, it said, consumers can opt to up to 80 per cent of the total cost of the rooftop power system, including the cost of installation for residential or commercial applications.

This collaboration will not only reduce the burden on customers to make an upfront payment but also enable them to generate their own electricity, thereby reducing their dependence on the grid, it said.

This partnership will enable customers to switch to clean energy with ease and affordability, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)