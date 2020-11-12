JUST IN
EXIM Bank to get Rs 3,000 crore for Lines of Credit for project exports

So far, 811 export contracts, aggregating to $10.50 billion are being financed under LoCs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Centre will release Rs 3,000 crore to EXIM Bank to provide Lines of Credit for project exports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday

EXIM Bank extends Lines of Credit (LOC) on behalf of the Indian government, as assistance to developing countries under 'IDEAS' scheme. It promotes Indian export by mandating recipient countries to import 75 per cent value of the LOC.

The projects supported through the scheme by EXIM Bank cover railways, power, transmission, road and transport, auto and auto components, sugar projects among others.

So far, 811 export contracts, aggregating to $10.50 billion are being financed under LoCs.

The announcement is part of Centre's third round of stimulus which the Finance Minister described as "Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0".

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 20:56 IST

