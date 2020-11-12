EXIM Bank to get Rs 3,000 crore for Lines of Credit for project exports

The Centre will release Rs 3,000 crore to to provide Lines of Credit for project exports, Minister announced on Thursday

extends Lines of Credit (LOC) on behalf of the Indian government, as assistance to developing countries under 'IDEAS' scheme. It promotes Indian export by mandating recipient countries to import 75 per cent value of the LOC.

The projects supported through the scheme by cover railways, power, transmission, road and transport, auto and auto components, sugar projects among others.

So far, 811 export contracts, aggregating to $10.50 billion are being financed under LoCs.

The announcement is part of Centre's third round of stimulus which the Minister described as "Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0".

