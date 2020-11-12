EXIM Bank to get Rs 3,000 crore for Lines of Credit for project exports

-
ALSO READ
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM unveils 12 new stimulus measures ahead of Diwali
Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 helps stressed sectors at operational level
Govt expands stimulus to 15% of economy, aims to create jobs and help firms
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Tax relief for buyers of homes priced up to Rs 2cr
-
The Centre will release Rs 3,000 crore to EXIM Bank to provide Lines of Credit for project exports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday
EXIM Bank extends Lines of Credit (LOC) on behalf of the Indian government, as assistance to developing countries under 'IDEAS' scheme. It promotes Indian export by mandating recipient countries to import 75 per cent value of the LOC.
The projects supported through the scheme by EXIM Bank cover railways, power, transmission, road and transport, auto and auto components, sugar projects among others.
So far, 811 export contracts, aggregating to $10.50 billion are being financed under LoCs.
The announcement is part of Centre's third round of stimulus which the Finance Minister described as "Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0".
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU