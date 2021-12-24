Forex reserves decline by $160 million to $635.67 billion

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves down by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves slide by over $2.47 billion
Forex reserves surge by $58.38 bn in Mar-Sep 2021 period: RBI report
Forex reserves rise by $5 billion to lifetime high of $609 billion
Forex reserves rise by $1 billion to record high of $610 billion
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 160 million to stand at USD 635.667 billion in the week to December 17, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week ended December 10, the reserves had decreased by USD 77 million to USD 635.828 billion. It touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.
During the reporting week ended December 17, the dip in the forex kitty was on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCAs tumbled by USD 645 million to USD 572.216 billion, weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves rose by USD 475 million to USD 39.183 billion in the reporting week.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at USD 19.089 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 9 million to USD 5.179 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU