JUST IN

Lending rate hikes will not deter borrowers, says Bank of Baroda MD
Rupee recovers from record low, rises 12 paise to 78.10 per US dollar
Rupee at 80, 10-year IGB at 8%: The five bearish forecasts from UBS
Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 77.99 against dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher to 78.02 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slides 11 paise against US dollar, breaches 78-mark for first time
Rupee breaches 78 per dollar mark for the first time on global cues
Rupee falls to all-time low of 78.29 against US dollar in early trade
Foreign exchange reserves down by $306 mn at $601.057 bn, show RBI reports
Rupee depreciates 8 paise, hits record low of 77.82 against dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

FM Sitharaman to chair review meeting of state-owned banks on June 20

Business Standard

Forex reserves down $4.5 billion to $596.4 billion, shows RBI data

During the week ended June 10, the fall in the forex reserves was on account of a dip in Foreign Current Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves

Topics
Forex reserves | Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Forex reserves falling below $400 billion not a worry, say experts

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.599 billion to USD 596.458 billion in the week ended June 10, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had decreased by USD 306 million to USD 601.057 billion.

During the week ended June 10, the fall in the forex reserves was on account of a dip in Foreign Current Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs declined by USD 4.535 billion to USD 532.244 billion in the reporting week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves marginally fell by USD 1 million to USD 40.842 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by USD 23 million to USD 18.388 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by USD 40 million to USD 4.985 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Forex reserves

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 20:10 IST

`
.